A Toronto Island ferry suffered a mechanical issue as it was docking at Jack Layton Terminal on Thursday, prompting crews to perform an emergency stop, the city said.

While some passengers reported minor injuries following the incident, Toronto paramedics confirmed no one was transported to the hospital. It is not immediately known how many were on board the William Inglis ferry at the time of the incident.

Russell Baker, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, confirmed that the vessel had been removed from service following the incident and that a thorough investigation into what happened would start immediately.

“The safety of passengers and employees travelling to and from Toronto Island Park is of the utmost importance,” Baker said in a statement to CTV News Toronto. “Service to all three Islands will continue.”

Baker did not say what exactly was the issue and what may have caused it.

Toronto police said they received reports that a ferry crashed into a dock at the waterfront terminal around 6:16 p.m.

According to Toronto Fire Services (TFS), the boat reportedly bounced off a pole when it attempted to dock.

The William Inglis Ferry, which can carry 309 passengers, went into service in 1935.

Last month, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) released the findings of its investigation into the 2022 crash involving the Sam McBride ferry that left 20 people with minor injuries. The TSB found several issues, particularly around passenger safety and emergency preparedness.

As a result, the federal agency made three recommendations to address the issues, some of which the city said had been implemented.

The city is currently in the process of procuring two large new fully electric ferries to replace the aging fleet, with the first expected to arrive by December 2026. However, councillors have expressed concerns about the ballooning costs – currently pegged at $92 million – as well as further delays.

With files from Joshua Freeman