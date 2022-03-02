Toronto’s medical officer of health has issued an extreme cold weather alert as temperatures are set to drop overnight.

Wednesday’s high is 2 C and the temperature is expected to drop to a low of -11 C, but it will feel like -19 with the wind chill overnight, according to Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud along with a chance of flurries is also expected today.

On Thursday, the high will be -3 C but will feel like -19 with the wind chill in the morning. The low will be -12 C.

Extreme cold weather alerts (ECWAs) are issued when temperatures are forecast to reach -15 C or colder or when the wind chill is forecast to hit -20 C or colder.

“ECWAs are issued to ensure Toronto residents take necessary precautions to stay safe from the cold. They also activate local services that focus on getting and keeping vulnerable residents inside,” city officials said in a press release.

The ECWA will remain in effect until further notice.

Four warming centres are open in the city and are located at:

129 Peter St.

5800 Yonge St.

Exhibition Place, Better Living Centre, 195 Princes’ Blvd.

Scarborough Civic Centre, 150 Borough Dr.

Warming centres typically remain open until noon on the day an alert is terminated.