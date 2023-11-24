The Toronto Public Library says its systems, which were the target of a cyberattack in late October, will remain down until 2024.

“Given the complexity and magnitude of this task involving TPL’s data centre and computers across 100 library branches, and the interconnectivity of our systems, we anticipate the restoration of library services will take several more weeks,” officials said in a statement released Thursday.

The library anticipates that access to services will be restored gradually beginning in January. A priority will be given to the library’s computer systems and the reinstatement of its website.

“We recognize this is a long period of time without full library services, but this is considered an aggressive timeframe within the context of such an attack and the experience of other institutions in similar circumstances,” officials said.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while we do everything we can to restore our services as quickly as possible.”

The TPL website, as well as its public computers and printers at their physical branches, have been down since the system was targeted by a ransomware attack on Oct. 28.

Officials believe that private data of current and former employees, including social insurance numbers and copies of government-issued identification, were likely stolen.

Cardholder and donor databases were unaffected, officials said, however some data on the server may have been exposed.

Library officials have said that staff are working with third-party experts to restore the systems and enhance its network security before bringing everything back online.

Library branches remain open for browsing and use of other services.