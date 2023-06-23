A 29-year-old man has been charged after Toronto police say he sexually assaulted a person at his home.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Church Street and Charles Street East shortly before 8 a.m. on April 28 for a report of a sexual assault.

Police allege the victim met a man in a park one day earlier and they agreed to go on a date.

The victim, police said, suggested meeting in a public place but the suspect wanted to meet at his residence.

Police said the accused subsequently sexually assaulted the victim before driving them home.

The suspect, who has been identified by investigators as Toronto resident Wang Li, has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

“Police believe there may be more victims,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Friday.