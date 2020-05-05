Toronto police are searching for a man who allegedly scammed more than a dozen people seeking to rent a room at a North York apartment.

According to police, officers were contacted by 20 different people who reported being defrauded by a person renting a room at 30 Greenfield Avenue, located near Sheppard Avenue and Yonge Street.

Police say between April 27 and May 2, the victims responded to an advertisement on the app Casmo offering a room for rent.

Police say some of the victims met with the suspect and were able to see the room while others were told they could not see the unit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victims, police say, subsequently e-transferred the suspect first and last month’s rent but were unaware he did not have permission to rent the room.

Investigators say 37-year-old Toronto resident Sungjin Kim, who is now wanted for multiple counts of fraud in connection with the incidents, may have already fled the country.

Police say they believe there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward and are asking anyone with information about the case to contact officers at 32 Division or Crime Stoppers anonymously.