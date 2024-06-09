A 39-year-old Toronto man is facing several charges after allegedly leaving suspicious packages containing gun rifle powder at a victim’s downtown home.

On June 3, Toronto police were called to a residence near The Esplanade and George Street East for reports of a suspicious package.

Investigators allege that a person had attended a victim’s residence a number of times “over the course of several months” and dropped off suspicious packages containing an unknown substance.

In a news release, police said that the packages contained a mixture of “food particles and gun rifle powder.”

Daniel Orr, 39, of Toronto, was identified and arrested on June 5.

He is facing three counts each of criminal harassment and mischief.

Orr had a June 6 bail hearing.

Toronto police believe there may be more victims and area asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.