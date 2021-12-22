A Toronto man has been arrested and charged in connection with a drug trafficking probe in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police said they have been investigating the sale of illegal fentanyl and cocaine in St. Catherines since the summer of 2021.

On Tuesday, police said a male suspect was identified and arrested in connection with the case.

Detectives then sought search warrants for a hotel room in the Dunlop Drive and Carlton Street area and for an apartment on Queenston Street near Geneva Street.

As a result, police seized 32.8 grams of fentanyl and 8.8 grams of crack cocaine, which has an estimated street value of $16,000.

Police also seized $1,710 as “suspected proceeds of crime.”

Toronto resident Anthony Bancroft Clarke, 32, has been charged with possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking both fentanyl and cocaine, possession of proceeds obtained by crime under $5,000 and fail to comply with release order.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension 1024233.