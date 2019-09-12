

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 38-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder after a Toronto woman was killed in an apparent machete attack in Scarborough’s Highland Creek neighbourhood on Wednesday, Toronto police say.

Officers were called to the area of Fishery Road, located near Ellesmere and Conlins roads, for a stabbing at around 6:15 p.m.

Insp. Stacey Davis told CP24 Wednesday that officers received multiple calls from witnesses that saw a man allegedly chasing a woman with a machete.

Police told CP24 that the man struck the woman repeatedly and she was found with 'horrific' injuries.

The victim, identified Wednesday as Tharshika Jeganathan, 27, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Davis said the suspect, who has now been identified as 38-year-old Toronto resident Sasikaran Thanapalasingam, drove to 42 Division following the incident to turn himself in to police.

Police have confirmed that the victim and the suspect were previously in a domestic relationship.

Thanapalasingam is scheduled to appear in court this afternoon.

“Investigators wish to speak to anyone who may have knowledge concerning this investigation or previous history concerning the victim and accused,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.