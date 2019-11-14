

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 72-year-old music teacher has been arrested in connection with an historical sexual assault case.

According to investigators, between Jan. 13, 1997 and Dec. 31, 1997, a man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old student during music lessons at his home.

On Wednesday, an arrest was made in the case.

Police say John Thomas, who also goes by the name Juan Thomas, was charged with sexual interference and sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.

Police say the accused is a self-employed music teacher operating in the area of Wilson Avenue and Bathurst Street.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.