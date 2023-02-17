More travellers who dread lengthy security lines at Toronto Pearson International Airport will have an opportunity to bypass the holdup.

On Friday, the airport announced an expansion to YYZ Express, which allows customers on select flights to reserve their security screening spot in advance. Pearson launched the reservation system back in November.

Passengers are now able to book the express option between 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Terminal 1 and between 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Terminal 3. Travellers must arrive within 15 minutes of the reservation time.

YYZ Express is only available for domestic and international flights at Terminal 1 D Gates security screening point and Terminal 3 B and C Gates. The program excluded flights departing to the United States.

HOW IT WORKS

Either reserve a spot before your flight or when you arrive at the airport.

Select the airline you’re flying with, destination, and flight number along with your name, the number of people in your group and your contact information.

Walk up to the assigned checkpoint at your reservation time and look for the virtual queue logo

Show airport staff your QR code and you’re good to go through security.