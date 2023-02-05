Toronto police have made an arrest in a historical child sexual assault and child sexual abuse material investigation, and they believe there may be more victims.

According to police, between 2011 and 2013 a man allegedly sexually assaulted a boy at a Toronto residence.

John Moyer, 56, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with eight counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and one count each of make child pornography and possess child pornography. He had a Jan. 29 court appearance.

In a Feb. 4 news release, Toronto police said further investigation has revealed that the accused has had contact with children dating back to 2004.

“Investigators believe there may have been unreported crimes and would like to speak with any victims,” they said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-4300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.