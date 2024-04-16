Several people have been arrested at a pro-Palestinian demonstration that has been blocking rail lines in Toronto’s west end, police say.

Demonstrators told CP24 they have set up at a railway line at Osler Street and Pelham Avenue near The Junction and plan to stay there for hours.

Police say they are on the scene monitoring the protest, and at least five people have been arrested. They estimate there are about 100 to 120 demonstrators.

Metrolinx said there have been no disruptions to its services because of the protests. In a brief statement, a spokesperson for CP Rail said, “We are aware of the protest and in contact with local authorities.”

Police say road closures are in effect because of the protest. Osler Street is closed from Cariboo Avenue to Linder Street, while Pelham Avenue is closed at Uxbridge.