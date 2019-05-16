

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a child exploitation investigation.

Investigators say that a man, who allegedly used social media to lure a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant near Eglinton Avenue West and Avenue Road on May 15.

Investigators say the man’s online username was “jaytopsir.”

The suspect has been identified by police as 30-year-old Toronto resident Jared Battieste. He has been charged with making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16 years of age and luring a child under 16 years.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be more victims and anyone with information about the case has been asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.