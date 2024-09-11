Toronto police have arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly hurled racist remarks at one person on a TTC bus last month.

Police said they were called to the area of Bloor Street West and Jane Street on the morning of August 12.

Officers learned that a man allegedly yelled anti-Black racial slurs at an individual while onboard a TTC bus and then sprayed noxious substance at the victim.

Police said the man, who did not know the victim, shortly fled the area.

On Wednesday, police announced that they arrested Da David Zheng and charged him with assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and weapons dangerous.

The incident is being investigated as a suspected hate-motivated assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.