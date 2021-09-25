Toronto police have charged a man a month after a man was found dead in the city’s Long Branch neighbourhood.

Toronto resident Zachary Barton, 36, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Adrian Hurley.

On Aug. 27, officers responded to a medical complaint in the area of Thirty Ninth Street and James Street.

Police found Hurley lying in the intersection and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A post mortem examination determined the cause of death was gunshots, police said.

On Friday, Sept. 24 officers arrested Barton.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).