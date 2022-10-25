Toronto police have reopened a downtown area after investigating an alleged suspicious package left on a downtown sidewalk Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a suspicious package at around 7:39 p.m. in the area of St. Mary Street and St. Nicholas Street, near Yonge Street and Bloor Street East.

No other details about the package were provided.

Police said the Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear (CBRNE) attended the scene.

St. Mary Street was closed from Bay Street to Yonge Street and St. Nicholas Street was closed from Charles Street West to St. Mary Street for the investigation.

Shortly after 9:30 a.m., police said they concluded their investigation and that the roads had reopened.

No evacuations or injuries were reported, police said.