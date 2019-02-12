

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they have identified a woman who threw a chair and other objects off of a balcony on a high floor of a downtown condo building.

Police have not released the name of the suspect but confirmed to CP24 Tuesday that officers have been in contact with her and are discussing a plan to have her surrender to police.

A video of the incident circulated online over the weekend and police say they began an investigation on Sunday night.

The video, which police say was likely shot at a building near Harbour and York streets on Saturday morning, shows a young woman with long blonde hair holding a chair on a condo balcony located on a very high floor. The woman proceeds to chuck the chair off of the balcony toward the Gardiner Expressway below.

Police say the woman also threw other items off of the balcony and all of the objects landed in front of an entrance to a condo building in the area.

No injuries were reported but Const. David Hopkinson told CP24 that the metal chair that was thrown was damaged “almost beyond recognition.”

“We are talking 30 floors up, a metal chair, in front of a condo building where anybody could be walking under it,” Hopkinson said.

“When you look at this video, anybody would look at it and think this is very, very dangerous.”

Police say they are discussing a timeline for the woman to surrender and if she does not adhere to that timeline, a warrant will be issued for her arrest.

Neighbours of the condo unit where the incident took place say it is used as a short-term rental.

“We are outraged by the blatant disregard for community safety on display in the video,” Airbnb said in a statement on Tuesday. “We are investigating whether any Airbnb guests were involved and we will be suspending any guest’s accounts that appear to be connected to this incident.”