Toronto police have identified the two men fatally shot in the city’s Weston neighbourhood on Tuesday.

Police say 33-year-old Akim Fleming and 31-year-old Rajiv Ralph, both from Toronto, were found on Hickory Tree Road, near Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Fleming and Ralph are the city’s ninth and 10th homicide victims of the year.

Police have not said if the two men knew each other nor the circumstances that led to the shooting.

It remains unclear if anyone else is involved in the incident.

Homicide investigators continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.