Toronto police say they have identified a female homicide victim found in a garbage bag in Leslieville Monday as 46-year-old Tien Ly of Toronto.

Police say Ly lived with her 20-year-old son, Dallas Ly, and investigators are trying to locate him to make sure he is safe.

Toronto police spent much of Wednesday scouring a building on Carlaw Avenue, just minutes away from where the body was found on Monday. Police confirmed Ly and her son lived at the building.

Police were called to the area of Eastern Avenue and Berkshire Avenue in Leslieville at around 1:30 p.m. Monday after a passerby found human remains in a garbage bag on the south sidewalk.

Investigators said Tuesday that the victim’s death was deemed a homicide following the results of an autopsy. There were obvious signs of trauma and some dismemberment of the body, police said.

Police told reporters that the victim is believed to be a woman between 20 and 40 years of age and said that they were releasing some details about her Tuesday in the hopes of making a quick identification of the body. In particular, they said the victim had a distinctive pattern painted on her fingernails and toenails and that she was wearing a long-sleeved shirt with a red “Armani Exchange” logo on it.

Police further described the victim as a light-skinned woman standing approximately five-foot-two, weighing around 118 pounds with short, dark, shoulder-length hair.

No arrests or suspect details have been released so far, but investigators said that they are looking to speak with anyone who noticed someone pushing a foldable shopping cart filled with a black waste bag or bags in the area between 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Police said multiple bags were found at the scene.

