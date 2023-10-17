Toronto police have identified the victim of a deadly stabbing in York and charged a suspect with second-degree murder.

Officers were called to the area of Davenport Road and Uxbridge Avenue at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a person with a knife, police said.

When officers arrived on scene, they allegedly located a man with a knife and arrested him.

Upon further investigation, investigators said, a woman was located at a nearby residence in the area of Rogers and Old Weston roads.

She had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the victim is 57-year-old Toronto resident Ana Paula Kitterhing De Sousa.

She is the city’s 56th homicide victim of the year.

Police have identified Michael Calvo, a 46-year-old Toronto resident, as the suspect in connection with the stabbing. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

It’s unclear what relationship, if any, the suspect shares with the victim.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.