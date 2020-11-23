Toronto police have now publicly identified the woman who was stabbed to death in the city’s east end on Sunday afternoon.

The fatal stabbing occurred on Rowena Drive, in the area of Lawrence and Victoria Park avenues, shortly before 1:30 p.m.

Police say 41-year-old Maryanne Blandizzi was found in the area suffering from obvious signs of trauma after she was stabbed multiple times by a man.

She was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but later pronounced dead.

A male suspect was discovered in the area and arrested, police say.

He has been identified as 21-year-old Toronto resident Wadea Al-Lala.

Al-Lala has been charged with one count of second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday morning.

Police have not said if the victim and suspect knew one another.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit.