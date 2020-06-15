Police are now offering a $75,000 reward to anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a brazen daylight shooting at a Scaborough playground that left two young sisters injured two years ago.

On the evening of June 14, 2018, the two girls, ages five and nine, were at a playground on Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue, along with several other children when gunshots rang out.

The two girls, who were struck by bullets, were rushed to hospital with serious injuries but survived the shooting.

Investigators have said that they believe the intended target was a man who was at the park that night.

"The intended victim ran away from the scene leaving his own daughter and other children in the playground," Insp. Jim Gotell told reporters on Monday morning.

Two men were subsequently arrested in connection with the shooting but a third suspect, identified by police as T’Quan Robertson, has not yet been located.

Last year, a $50,000 reward was announced for information leading to the arrest of Robertson, who is wanted for attempted murder, discharging a firearm with intent, and two counts of aggravated assault.

In partnership with Crime Stoppers, the Bolo Program announced Monday that the reward has now been bumped up to $75,000.

"We are hoping that by adding more money to the reward that somebody might decide that it is now worth their while to make that call," Gotell said.

"Mr. Robertson has been on the run for two years now but we are going to catch him sooner or later."

Gotell said the reward can be claimed anonymously.

"The Toronto police is not looking for witnesses and we are not looking for evidence to help us with this investigation. Our case is concluded and we are ready to go trial," he added. "What we need is to know where Mr. Robertson is."

He warned that anyone who is helping the suspect hide from police will face charges.

"To the family, friends, and associates of T’Quan Robertson, if you are helping him, know this. The Toronto police will arrest and charge you with being an accessory after the fact. We've done this already in relation to this case," Gotell said.

He noted that police believe Robertson is still in the Greater Toronto Area.

"We were very close to catching him on a couple of occasions," Gotell said. "We believe that Mr. Robertson is dangerous and we want to take this offender off the streets."