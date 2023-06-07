The City of Toronto says it will be moving drop boxes for mail-in voting indoors after a drop box in the city’s east end was vandalized, damaging a number of completed ballots.

In a news release, the city said a drop box outside Wellesley Community Centre, at Sherbourne and Wellesley streets, was vandalized at around 9:30 p.m. on June 6.

The box had last been emptied at 9:45 a.m. that day and the city estimates that seven completed mail-in voting packages were damaged.

Toronto police are investigating the vandalism, the city said.

In the meantime, the 25 boxes are being moved indoors to protect against further vandalism.

“In response to this incident, Toronto Elections will move all drop boxes inside the locations where they are currently placed. Drop boxes will only be available during each building’s operating hours,” the city said.

Toronto Elections is asking anyone who dropped off a voting package at the site between 9:45 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to contact the city “to review the options available to them to ensure their vote is counted.”

Completed mail-in voting packages are due by noon on Thursday, June 15. The completed packages can be returned via Canada Post or at a mail-in voting drop box, but they must arrive by the deadline in order to be counted.

Advance voting is set to open Thursday in the special mayoral byelection, while Election Day will be June 26.