Toronto police investigating after man stabbed in Scarborough early Sunday morning
Published Sunday, August 28, 2022 8:08AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, August 28, 2022 8:59AM EDT
Toronto police are probing an early-morning stabbing in Scarborough.
The incident happened shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the area of Amberjack Boulevard and Bellamy Road North, near Brimorton Drive.
Police said when they arrived at the scene roughly 30 minutes later they found no victim.
A man showed up a short time later at a nearby hospital seeking help for stab wounds or cuts to the neck, police said.
The victim remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An area on Amberjack Boulevard remains cordoned off as police investigate.
So far, Toronto police do not have a suspect description.
