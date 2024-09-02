Toronto police are investigating after a number of ride wristbands were reportedly stolen from the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) last month.

In a statement to CTV News Toronto on Monday, a spokesperson for the CNE confirmed the wristbands were reported stolen on Aug. 24. It did not specify how many wristbands were missing.

"The CNE is aware of an incident that took place on August 24, 2024, in which some Ride All Day Wristbands were stolen from our partner at North American Midway Entertainment,” the statement reads. “This was reported immediately to Toronto Police Services (TPS), and is now an ongoing investigation by the police.”

On Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service confirmed an investigation had been launched into a reported break and enter at the CNE. The incident is still under investigation by 14 Division, they said.

With just hours left to attend this year's event, the CNE warned guests of the dangers of buying passes from resellers in its statement.

"As a general note to our guests: Please be weary of online scams," the statement reads. "The CNE is not responsible for any unauthorized admission tickets, ride tickets or gift cards that are not purchased directly from the Canadian National Exhibition website, at our Gates, or through our official retail partners."