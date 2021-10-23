Toronto police are investigating after a man was killed in the city’s Jane and Finch area early Saturday morning.

At around 12:35 a.m., police responded to a medical call in the area of Jane Street and Yorkwoods Gate.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground and he was unconscious and not breathing.

Toronto paramedics said he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

Paramedics said the victim was in his 20s.

Evidence of gunfire was located nearby, according to police.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.