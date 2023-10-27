Toronto police investigating shots fired near Jane and Finch
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this file photo. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)
Published Friday, October 27, 2023 6:57AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 27, 2023 7:03AM EDT
Toronto police are investigating following reports of shots fired overnight near Jane and Finch.
Police say a firearm discharged at around 12:37 a.m. on Friday, near the intersection of Driftwood Avenue and Grandravine Drive.
The occupants of a vehicle in the area were shot at, according to police. Bullets damaged the vehicle, but no physical injuries were reported.
Police say the suspect or suspects fled the area in a dark SUV.
Anyone with further information on this incident is asked to contact Toronto police.