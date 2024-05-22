Toronto police are investigating two separate stabbings Wednesday afternoon that sent two men to the hospital.

The first incident happened in the area of Dufferin Street and Dufferin Park Avenue, south of Bloor Street West, where police received a call for a stabbing shortly after 4:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to locate a man in his 20s with non-life-threatening injuries, police say. The victim was taken to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

Meanwhile, police say they are looking for one suspect and have released a limited description.

STABBING:

Dufferin St & Dufferin Park Ave

4:33pm

-reports of a stabbing

-police o/s

-man in his 20's located & transported to hospital w/non-life threatening injuries

Suspect:male, Black w/dreadlocks, approx. 6'0, wearing all black

-anyone w/info call 416-808-1400#GO1106170

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 22, 2024

About 30 minutes later, police got reports that a man had been stabbed near Jane Street and Alliance Avenue, south of Eglinton Avenue West.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released in this stabbing.