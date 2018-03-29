

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are reviewing a video posted on social media that appears to show a violent arrest involving two TPS officers.

The video, which was posted online Wednesday, appears to show two officers subduing a man on the balcony of an apartment building. One of the officers is seen repeatedly kicking and punching the civilian.

The person who posted the video online, who asked to remain anonymous, said the video was shot on March 11 in the area of Morningside and Lawrence avenues.

It is not clear why police were called to the area or the circumstances around the interaction with the civilian.

Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday night, Toronto police spokesperson Meaghan Gray said police are looking into the incident.

“We’ll take a look at that video to see if we can determine the occurrence and the officers involved,” Gray said.

“What we will want to do is take a look at that entire occurrence to see what transpired as opposed to making any final decisions based on just a few seconds that are in that video.”