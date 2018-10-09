

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police officers will be prohibited from using marijuana within 28 days of reporting for active duty, largely prohibiting them from using the substance during their personal time once it becomes legal next week.

Chief Mark Saunders announced the policy in a video circulated to officers on Tuesday, a source told CP24.

Toronto Police Association President Mike McCormack said he was awarea policy was coming, but not of its specific details.

“The TPA has not seen this policy nor have we had the opportunity to review its content,” McCormack said in a statement. “We are aware the draft policy may contain a 28 day waiting period before a member can report for duty after consuming cannabis.”

He said the union will review whether the policy complies with the collective agreement and other relevant legislation.

“Once the TPA receives an official version of the policy dealing with this topic we will perform a legal analysis of its content for compliance with our collective agreements, legislation, human rights, case law, etc. and make a decision about any further action we may take at that point in time.”

Recreational use of marijuana will become legal for those 19 and over in Canada on Oct. 17.

In Ontario, individuals will be allowed to have up to 30 grams of the substance on their person in public and as many as four plants in their home.