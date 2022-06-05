A teenager is being sought by police after a woman was sexually assaulted at knifepoint in the Weston area on Saturday.

Toronto police said they were called to an apartment building in the area of Weston Road and Bellevue Crescent, south of Lawrence Avenue West.

According to police, they are investigating two incidents involving the teenager that occurred in the building.

A woman got off the elevator when a male youth allegedly followed her. Police said the boy took out a knife and pointed it at the woman as he attempted to force her into the stairwell.

However, the woman got away from the boy by quickly entering her apartment and locking the door.

The second incident happened in the building’s laundry room, where the boy went after.

Police said the boy approached another woman in that room, allegedly threatened her with the knife he had and sexually assaulted her.

The boy then fled the building.

Police said he is described as Black, in his early teens, five feet seven inches tall with a heavy build. They added that they are concerned that the boy may have approached other possible victims in the area.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).