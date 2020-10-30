A suspect has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual assaults involving a young girl which started 19 years ago, Toronto police say.

A girl was sexually assaulted multiple times by a man between January 2001 and December 2009, according to police.

Some of the assaults took place in the area of Bayview and Sheppard avenues.

The girl was between eight and 16 years old at the time of the incidents, police say.

The suspect was between 44 and 52 years old.

On Thursday, police arrested a man in connection with the incidents.

Sixty-four year old Pooran "Bruce" Sancharra, of Toronto, has been charged with five counts of sexual interference, five counts of sexual assault and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

The suspect appeared in a Toronto court Thursday morning.

Investigators are appealing to the public as they believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).