A Toronto police constable has been charged for allegedly overbilling customers for hours he did not work as a paid duty officer.

In a news release on Wednesday, the Toronto Police Service said he alleged behaviour occurred last March and April.

Following an investigation by the Professional Standards Unit, Const. Andrew Corkill was arrested on Wednesday.

He is charged with committing fraud under $5,000 and breach of trust.

Corkill has also been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act.

The 48-year-old is stationed at 53 Division and has been in the service for 22 years.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court next month.

Toronto police’s paid duty service sees off-duty officers become available for hire for several types of functions, including traffic control, funeral escorts, film shoots, and security at large events such as concerts, banquets and sports games.