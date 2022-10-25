A Toronto police constable who is facing more than a dozen criminal charges allegedly took a dead person’s credit card and stole a missing person’s luxury watch.

These are just some of the details revealed in newly released police tribunal documents in the case of Const. Boris Borrisov.

The Notices of Hearing were released on Tuesday, following Borrisov’s first appearance at the police tribunal, which looks into allegations of serious breaches of the code of conduct.

He is facing 16 misconduct charges under the Police Services Act. They are separate from the charges laid against him in April and June in connection with the theft of missing people’s belongings. Those have not been heard in court.

According to the documents, the 16-year veteran, who was part of the 53 Division Community Investigative Support Unit, was among the officers assigned to the case of a missing person identified in documents as “A.K.” on Feb. 17, 2022. The next day, Borrisov went to A.K.’s residence and allegedly took a Tag Heuer watch.

A.K. was found dead a few days later. Borrisov allegedly failed to report that he took the watch.

“Between February 18, 2022 and April 11, 2022 (Borrisov) made efforts to sell A.K.’s watch,” according to the documents.

Later on April 11, the constable was arrested and charged by police for allegedly using a debit card belonging to a missing person for fraudulent purposes.

A warrant was granted to search the contents of Borrisov’s phone ten days after his arrest. Investigators allegedly discovered photos of an Ontario driver’s licence and the front and back of a BMO Mastercard in the name of a woman with the initials “L.L.”

The photos were taken on May 26, 2020 -- the same day Borrisov and another officer responded to a sudden death call. They arrived to learn that L.L. had been found dead by her sister. While inside, Borrisov and the other officer searched the home and took a police report.

According to the documents, Borrisov allegedly took L.L.’s credit card and driver’s licence and did not make a report regarding his actions.

“The Mastercard was used 16 times following May 26th 2020,” according to the documents.

Borrisov is also facing misconduct charges for allegedly using police resources for personal reasons.

According to the documents, the constable conducted a query using police software in relation to an individual identified as “V.K.” on Feb. 8, 2021, and took a picture of the results.

The queries were allegedly not for official police business, and that Borrisov has a personal connection to V.K.

Months later, on Nov. 5, 2021, Borrisov allegedly sent the picture to a member of the public.

The other charges are related to him allegedly not performing his duty as a police officer on March 23, 2022.

That day, Borrisov was supposed to work from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. According to the documents, at around 1:27 p.m., he drove a fully marked police vehicle to a residential building and parked it at the rear. He attended a third-floor balcony where he allegedly cooked using a barbecue.

Borrisov allegedly stayed in the building until 5:16 p.m., when he finally drove back to the station. He also allegedly did not sign on with the dispatcher, did not assist on any radio calls and did not work on any police reports.

According to the documents, Borrisov reported off duty at 9 p.m., allegedly claiming that he worked through his lunch hour and inputted in the system that he worked his entire shift.

A police spokesperson confirmed that Borrisov is currently suspended with pay.