A Toronto police officer was rushed to the hospital late Friday afternoon following a collision in north Etobicoke.

The crash happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the Rexdale neighbourhood, near Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West.

In a post on X, Toronto Police Service (TPS) said that they were in that area responding to a call when a scout car was struck by the driver of a vehicle in the intersection.

The officer was inside their vehicle at the time of the collision, they noted.

Paramedics told CP24 that the officer was taken to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

They said that the other driver was transported to a local hospital with “minor,” non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit, a civilian agency that investigates when police are involved in an incident that results in death, serious injury, sexual assault, and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person, has not been called in at this time, TPS said.

For now, the intersection of Humberline and Finch remains closed as police investigate. Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.