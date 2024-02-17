Collision between vehicle and police cruiser in North York sends 3 people to hospital
A vehicle and a police cruiser collided at the intersection of Wilson Avenue and Jane Street on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (Simon Sheehan/CP24)
Published Saturday, February 17, 2024 10:10PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 17, 2024 11:04PM EST
Three people have been hospitalized, including two officers, following a collision between a vehicle and a police cruiser in North York Saturday night.
Toronto police say it happened near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street shortly after 9:30 p.m.
Two officers in the cruiser and the driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries, police say.
The cause of the collision is unknown.