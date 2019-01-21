

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police say the suspect in a bank robbery in Riverdale last week didn’t manage to get too far after he was spotted fleeing the financial institution by officers patrolling in the area.

According to police, a man walked up to a customer service representative at a bank branch near Broadview Avenue and Gerrard Street at around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 17 and made a verbal demand for cash.

Investigators say the man threatened to shoot the staff member if they did not comply with the order.

The suspect allegedly vaulted the counter, grabbed money from the cash box drawer, and then fled the building.

But when officers patrolling in 55 Division spotted the man fleeing from the bank, the suspect was immediately arrested, police say.

The man has been identified as 48-year-old Carlos Olivera, of no fixed address.

He has been charged with robbery, possession of property obtained by crime, and disguise with intent.