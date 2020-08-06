Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection with a mischief investigation.

On August 6, at around 12:15 a.m, police said they began investigating vandalism in the Dundas Street West and Dovercourt Road area.

It is reported that a woman spray-painted a metal gate, two cement pillars and a sign.

Security images of the suspect have been released by police.

The suspect is described as 20 to 35 years old and was wearing a grey hoodie with writing on the front, short black shorts, black knee high boots, black socks and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.