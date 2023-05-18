Toronto police have released a photo of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the city’s downtown core earlier this month.

Police say it happened on May 1 near King Street West and Blue Jays Way.

According to investigators, a man approached a woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect has been described as 25 to 30 years old, about five-feet, eight-inches tall, and has a small to medium build. He was last seen wearing a grey and black zip-up hoodie and black track pants.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact police at 416-808-5200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.