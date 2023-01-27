Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing at a TTC subway station in Etobicoke that left a teenage boy injured on Wednesday.

Police said a 16-year-old boy boarded a bus at Old Mill station and became involved in a conversation with a man.

For unknown reasons, the man allegedly stabbed the boy multiple times and then fled the scene.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He is described as between 20 to 25 years old, five-foot-10, with black dreadlocks covering his forehead.

He was last seen wearing a blue face covering, a dark-coloured top with a distinct red logo running vertically on the front and a dark hooded three-quarter-length winter jacket.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to contact them at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.