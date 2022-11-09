Toronto police have released a sketch of a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping in her west-end home.

It happened on Nov. 6 at around 6 a.m. in the area of College Street and Ossington Avenue.

A woman was reportedly sleeping in her bed when a man broke into her home.

The man sexually assaulted the woman and fled the residence in an unknown direction, according to police.

A composite sketch of the suspect has been released.

The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old, standing between five-foot-eight to five-foot-eleven inches tall, with a slim build, balding with dark brown or black hair on the side of his head and a beard.

Police said he was wearing a hooded sweater with a white hood. The front of the sweater had a black and colourful design. He was also wearing skinny black jeans and white or light-coloured shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.