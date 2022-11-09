Toronto police release sketch of man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in west-end home
Toronto police have released a sketch of a man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman while she was sleeping in her west-end home.
It happened on Nov. 6 at around 6 a.m. in the area of College Street and Ossington Avenue.
A woman was reportedly sleeping in her bed when a man broke into her home.
The man sexually assaulted the woman and fled the residence in an unknown direction, according to police.
A composite sketch of the suspect has been released.
The man is described as being between 30 to 40 years old, standing between five-foot-eight to five-foot-eleven inches tall, with a slim build, balding with dark brown or black hair on the side of his head and a beard.
Police said he was wearing a hooded sweater with a white hood. The front of the sweater had a black and colourful design. He was also wearing skinny black jeans and white or light-coloured shoes.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-7474, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.222tips.com.