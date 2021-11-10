Toronto police have released new surveillance video as they try to identify a suspect wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place on a Spadina streetcar earlier this year.

The stabbing happened on Sept. 9 in the area of Spadina Avenue and Wilcocks Street, just south of Harbord Street.

According to Toronto police, two men became involved in a verbal altercation on a northbound streetcar at around 10:48 p.m.

Police said one man stabbed the other multiple times and was last seen walking south along Spadina Avenue.

The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police released surveillance images back in September, but on Tuesday they released video as well and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Police describe the suspect as standing around five-foot-eight with short brown hair and glasses. He was wearing a light-coloured shirt with a black collar, a dark jacket with a hood, dark pants and dark shoes.

Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should call 911 rather than approach him.