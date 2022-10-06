Toronto police release surveillance video of suspect wanted in sexual assault
Police are looking for the man seen in this photo after a woman was sexually assaulted in the west end.
Published Thursday, October 6, 2022 11:14PM EDT
Toronto police have released a surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the city’s west end two months ago.
Police said it happened in the area of Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street on the evening of July 29.
A woman was walking when a man approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.
The man then fled the scene. On Thursday, police released a video of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.
He is described as five-foot-nine, with a dark complexion, slim build and black and grey moustache.
Police said he was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark-coloured shirt with orange stripes on the side, dark-coloured pants and dark-coloured shoes.
They urge anyone who knows the suspect’s identity to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).