Toronto police have released a surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the city’s west end two months ago.

Police said it happened in the area of Bloor Street West and Dufferin Street on the evening of July 29.

A woman was walking when a man approached her from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man then fled the scene. On Thursday, police released a video of the suspect, asking for the public’s help identifying him.

He is described as five-foot-nine, with a dark complexion, slim build and black and grey moustache.

Police said he was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark-coloured shirt with orange stripes on the side, dark-coloured pants and dark-coloured shoes.

They urge anyone who knows the suspect’s identity to contact investigators at 416-808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).