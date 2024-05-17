Toronto police have released a video of a missing woman who has Alzheimer’s as they ramp up their search for her.

The eight-second clip posted Friday shows 75-year-old Valerie speaking with someone as they walk on the sidewalk along Spadina Avenue, north of Front Street, at 2:02 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police initially reported that Valerie was last seen walking westbound on King Street West at Spadina Avenue at 1:58 p.m.

They are concerned for her safety due to her Alzheimer’s. She is described as five-foot-five, weighs 105 pounds, and has brown eyes and long black hair with grey streaks.

Police said she was last seen wearing thick black framed glasses, an orange/red/pink coloured jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

On Thursday, police set up a command post at 478 Queens Quay West.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).