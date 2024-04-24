Toronto police have released videos of a suspect who allegedly stabbed a stranger he bumped into in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood earlier this week.

Officers received a call for an assault in the area of Weston Road and Eglinton Avenue West shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

After bumping into the victim, the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed them.

Police said the victim, who did not know the suspect, fled to a place of safety suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, police posted three videos of the suspect, including one showing him exiting an apartment building. In the two other videos, the suspect is seen walking into a back alley lane.

He is described as being in his 20s, five-foot-six, with a slim build and slim face.

Police ask anyone with information about the suspect to contact them at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.