Toronto police have reopened stretches along the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway after the roadways were closed for hours Saturday to prevent trucks and other vehicles from reaching the downtown core to participate in a demonstration.

Police closed the Don Valley Parkway South at Richmond Street and Gardiner Expressway at Park Lawn Road just before 12:30 p.m., as well as the on-ramps east of the Humber River, on the Gardiner Expressway.

"That's just to ensure, again, that we don't have convoys of vehicles, trucks and supporting vehicles that are looking to descend on the downtown core and block our roadways and impede traffic and impede access to the hospital care," Staff Supt. Lauren Pogue said.

The roadways reopened just after 3 p.m. Police said they would continue to assess the situation on Saturday.

Ahead of the weekend protest, police closed the roads surrounding the Ontario legislature and Hospital Row.

On Saturday, the city announced more road closures, including at Church Street to the east, Spadina Avenue to the west, Queen Street to the south and Dupont Street to the north.

"Our priority is to endure that our roadways remain open," said Pogue. "We certainly aren't going to tolerate any prolonged protesting. As we did last week, we'll work with the organizers to move people along and ensure that we don't have any encampments, any prolonged blocking of traffic and intersections."

A few hundred people carrying placards and waving Canadian flags gathered at Queen's Park on Saturday and marched through downtown streets, calling for the end of COVID-19 restrictions and public health measures. Last weekend, thousands of protesters and trucks descended upon the downtown core.

The province issued an order Saturday morning, saying it would protect international border crossings, as well as the 400-series highways, airports, bridges, ports and railways in the province.

Fines for non-compliances will be severe, Premier Doug Ford said, with a maximum penalty of $100,000 and up to a year imprisonment.

Police said they are discouraging people from coming into the downtown core due to the closures.