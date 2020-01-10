

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto police are trying to identify an alleged prowler who targeted the same home in the city’s west end on three separate occasions.

Police say between Jan. 2 and Jan. 5, officers responded to a home near Bloor Street West and Prince Edward Drive three separate times for reports of a prowler.

Police say at night, the suspect would enter a couple’s backyard while the residents were home and peer through the windows.

The suspect has been described by police as between 20 and 30 years old and was unshaven at the time of the alleged incidents.

He was seen wearing a black jacket with a blue hood and police have now released a photograph of the suspect in an effort to identify him.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.