Toronto police are searching for a suspect in the aftermath of an armed carjacking at Downsview Dells Park on Sunday morning.

Police say the incident occurred just before 8:45 a.m. It is alleged that the victim exited their car, at which point the suspect approached them and demanded their car keys. The victim’s dog, a two-month-old Rottweiler/pit bull mix, was left in the vehicle.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, a Porsche Cayenne with plate number CYLC891.

Police are asking anyone with further information on this incident to contact investigators. Those who see the stolen vehicle on the roads are asked to dial 911 immediately.