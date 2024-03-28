Police are searching for a woman suspected of advertising Toronto apartments she was not authorized to rent, ripping off several people.

Police said the woman allegedly posted apartments for rent on different websites between June and August last year.

Shortly after the victims provided deposits for a unit, the woman contacted them and told them that the apartment was no longer available.

Police said the victims later found that the woman had no authority to show or rent the apartment.

On Thursday, police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Lariza Resendez Lopez. She is wanted for fraud under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said she had been operating under company names "TorontoRental.org" and "LRLManagement."

Multiple victims have been defrauded, police said, and they believe there may be more.

Police advise those searching for apartments to research the property in person, double-check the address to ensure it isn't being listed elsewhere, not give a rent or security deposit before signing a lease, speak to the building's property management, concierge or security and never pay with cash, wire transfer, or hard-to-trace equivalents such as bitcoin.

They also warned potential renters about "too good to be true" rent rates.

Anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts or who has been victimized by the suspect is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.