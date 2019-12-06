

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police are alerting the public after a man exposed himself to a woman at a bus stop in Scarborough.

Police were called to a bus stop at Bellamy Road North and Brimorton Drive, in the Bendale area, at around 6:50 p.m. on Nov. 29.

According to police, a man exposed himself to a woman at the bus stop.

Police said the same suspect was spotted either in boxers or naked from the waist down on two other occasions which occurred in September and October.

Both of those incidents occurred between 6 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Each time, the suspect approached women at bus stops, exposed himself and then drove away in a 2014 - 2017 silver Ford Edge SUV.

The suspect is described as a black or brown man in his 30s. He stands around six-foot-two with a husky build and short, black hair.

Anyone who spots him is being asked to call 9-1-1 rather than approach him.